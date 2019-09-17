FedEx quarterly profit falls 14%

Sept 17 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N reported a 14.3% drop in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. package delivery company grapples with a slowing economy and the U.S.-China tariff war.

The company's shares were down nearly 7% in after-market trading.

Adjusted net income fell to $800 million, or $3.05 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31, from $933 million, or $3.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at $17.05 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

