Markets
FDX

FedEx Q4 Results Miss Street Consensus, But Outlook Strong

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Package delivery giant FedEx Corp. (FDX), Thursday reported results for the fourth quarter, with earnings and revenues falling shy of Street estimates. However, the company issued a strong earnings outlook for the full year 2023.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx reported fourth-quarter profit of $558 million or $2.13 per share, compared to last year's profit of $1.87 billion or $6.88 per share.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $6.87 per share, compared to last year's $5.01 per share. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $6.88 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter rose 8% to $24.39 billion from $22.57 billion last year. Wall Street analysts had a consensus estimate of $24.56 billion.

"Our continued emphasis on revenue quality drove significant improvement in our fourth quarter results," said CFO Michael Lenz. "We expect further momentum in fiscal 2023 and beyond as we execute on our initiatives to drive increased profitability and returns."

Looking forward to full year 2023, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings of $22.50 to $24.50 per share. Analysts currently expect earnings of $22.41 per share.

FDX closed Thursday's trading at $228.13, down $0.89 or 0.39%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, gained $6.51 or 2.85% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular