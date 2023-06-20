News & Insights

Markets
FDX

FedEx Q4 Profit Rises; CFO Mike Lenz To Retire

June 20, 2023 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) Tuesday reported earnings for the fourth quarter that surged from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company also announced Chief Financial Officer Mike Lenz plans to retire.

The company's earnings totaled $1.54 billion or $6.05 per share. This compares with $558 million or $2.13 per share in last year's quarter.

Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 billion or $4.94 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter was $21.93 billion from $24.39 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $22.67 billion for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings of $16.50 to $18.50 per share. Analysts currenlty estimate earnings of $18.36 per share.

Separately, FedEx announced today that Michael Lenz will retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective July 31, 2023. An external search is underway for his successor. Lenz will serve as a Senior Advisor at FedEx until Dec. 31, 2023, to help ensure a smooth transition.

Lenz was named CFO in March 2020 and helped lead the company through the global pandemic. His leadership also helped lay the groundwork for the upcoming consolidation of the company's core operating companies into one FedEx.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.