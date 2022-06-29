FedEx Projects Compound Annual Growth Rate For Adj. EPS Of 14-19% Through FY25

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) said the company is targeting to deliver 18-22% annualized TSR through fiscal 2025. The company expects compound annual growth rate for adjusted EPS of 14-19% through fiscal 2025. It also targets 4-6% compound annual revenue growth through fiscal 2025. FedEx estimates fiscal 2025 adjusted consolidated operating income improvement of $3.0-$4.5 billion compared to fiscal 2022 adjusted consolidated operating income.

The company's other financial goals for fiscal 2025 include: 10% adjusted consolidated operating margin; and adjusted dividend payout ratio of at least 25%.

