FedEx profit soars with pandemic-fueled delivery demand

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp FDX.N on Thursday said quarterly profit jumped on higher prices and surging volume from pandemic-fueled home e-commerce deliveries.

Fiscal third-quarter adjusted net income at the Memphis-based company increased to $939 million, or $3.47 per share, from $371 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 28 grew 23% to $17.5 billion.

