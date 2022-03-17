FedEx profit rises on e-commerce boost

(Adds background, shares)

March 17 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp posted a stronger quarterly profit on Thursday as the U.S. package delivery firm benefited from a boom in online shopping.

Pandemic-triggered curbs had accelerated the shift to e-commerce and many shoppers have kept up the habit of having everything from electronics to apparel delivered to their doorsteps.

The Memphis-based company's adjusted net income for the fiscal third quarter increased to $1.22 billion, or $4.59 per share, from $939 million, or $3.47 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 28 grew 9.8% to $23.6 billion.

FedEx is also in talks with planemakers Boeing and Airbus to buy next-generation freighters to support growing e-commerce demand, according to industry sources.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;)) Keywords: FEDEX RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.