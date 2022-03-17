Companies
FDX

FedEx profit rises on e-commerce boost

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

FedEx Corp posted a stronger quarterly profit on Thursday as the U.S. package delivery firm benefited from a boom in online shopping.

(Adds background, shares)

March 17 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp posted a stronger quarterly profit on Thursday as the U.S. package delivery firm benefited from a boom in online shopping.

Pandemic-triggered curbs had accelerated the shift to e-commerce and many shoppers have kept up the habit of having everything from electronics to apparel delivered to their doorsteps.

The Memphis-based company's adjusted net income for the fiscal third quarter increased to $1.22 billion, or $4.59 per share, from $939 million, or $3.47 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 28 grew 9.8% to $23.6 billion.

FedEx is also in talks with planemakers Boeing and Airbus to buy next-generation freighters to support growing e-commerce demand, according to industry sources.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;)) Keywords: FEDEX RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX BA AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular