US Markets
FDX

FedEx profit rises on e-commerce boost

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

FedEx Corp posted a stronger quarterly profit on Thursday as the U.S. package delivery firm benefited from a boom in online shopping.

March 17 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N posted a stronger quarterly profit on Thursday as the U.S. package delivery firm benefited from a boom in online shopping.

The Memphis-based company's adjusted net income for the fiscal third quarter increased to $1.22 billion, or $4.59 per share, from $939 million, or $3.47 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 28 grew 9.8% to $23.6 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular