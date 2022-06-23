US Markets
FedEx profit rises as volume softens, shares up

Contributor
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LOS ANGELES, June 23 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, despite persistent labor woes and softening demand in its Ground unit that handles the bulk of its e-commerce home deliveries and drives the company's growth.

Shares in the company, which are down roughly 20% from a year ago, jumped 3.7% to $236.52 in extended trading.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx's adjusted net income for the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31 was $1.8 billion, or $6.87 per share, up from $1.36 billion, or $5.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew to $24.4 billion from $22.6 billion a year earlier, boosted in part by fuel surcharges.

FedEx issued a full-year forecast for earnings per share of $22.50 to $24.50 excluding items. It set capital spending at $6.8 billion, with a priority on investments to improve efficiency, increase automation and modernize vehicles and facilities.

Last week, FedEx expanded its board under a cooperation agreement with activist investor D.E. Shaw Group, which has a 1% stake in the company.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

