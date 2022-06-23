FedEx profit rises as challenges persist

US Markets
FedEx Corp reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, despite persistent labor woes and softening volume in its Ground unit that handles the bulk of its e-commerce home deliveries and drives the company's growth.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx's adjusted net income for the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31 was $1.8 billion, or $6.87 per share, up from $1.36 billion, or $5.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew to $24.4 billion from $22.6 billion a year earlier.

