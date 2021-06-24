US Markets
FedEx profit leaps on e-commerce strength

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp on Thursday reported quarterly profit that doubled after pandemic-fueled demand for e-commerce services supported higher fees and robust volumes contributed to cost savings.

Fiscal fourth quarter adjusted net income at FedEx rose to $1.36 billion, or $5.01 per share, from $663 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 30% to $22.6 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien) ((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: FEDEX RESULTS/ (URGENT)

