FedEx profit leaps on e-commerce strength

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp on Thursday reported quarterly profit that doubled after pandemic-fueled demand for e-commerce services supported higher fees and robust volumes contributed to cost savings.

Fiscal fourth quarter adjusted net income at FedEx rose to $1.36 billion, or $5.01 per share, from $663 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 30% to $22.6 billion.

