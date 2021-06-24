US Markets
FDX

FedEx profit leaps, but shares off on 2022 forecast

Contributor
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp on Thursday reported quarterly profit and revenue that jumped more than expected, but shares shed 4.2% after its earnings forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Adds 2022 forecast

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp FDX.N on Thursday reported quarterly profit and revenue that jumped more than expected, but shares shed 4.2% after its earnings forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Shares in the Memphis-based company dropped $12.81 to $290.88 in extended trading after it forecast fiscal 2022 earnings of $18.90 to $19.90 per share - below analysts' average estimate of over $20 per share.

The stock had finished the session up roughly 150% from March 1, 2020 - some two weeks before U.S. states and jurisdictions began closing businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Fiscal fourth quarter adjusted net income at FedEx rose to $1.36 billion, or $5.01 per share, from $663 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier. Pandemic-fueled demand for e-commerce services supported higher fees and robust volumes contributed to cost savings.

Revenue increased 30% to $22.6 billion.

Analysts expected fourth-quarter earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $21.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Alistair Bell)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular