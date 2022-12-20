US Markets
FedEx profit drops as demand swoon outpaces cost cuts

December 20, 2022 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by Lisa Baertlein for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N reported a sharp drop in adjusted income on Tuesday, as soft holiday season delivery demand outpaced the company's efforts to shelter profits with cost cuts.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said adjusted profit fell to $815 million, or $3.18 per share, from $1.3 billion, or $4.83 per share, for the fiscal second quarter that ended Nov. 30.

