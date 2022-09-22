US Markets
FDX

FedEx posts over 5% rise in quarterly revenue

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

FedEx Corp's first-quarter revenue rose 5.45% to $23.2 billion from a year earlier, it said on Thursday, sending the company's shares up about 1.2%.

Adds details

Sept 22 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's FDX.N first-quarter revenue rose 5.45% to $23.2 billion from a year earlier, it said on Thursday, sending the company's shares up about 1.2%.

FedEx said it expects cost savings between $2.2 billion and 2.7 billion in fiscal 2023, amid weaking demand due to a weaker-than-expected business environment.

The cost savings will come from reducing flight frequencies at FedEx Express, suspending certain operations at FedEx Ground, among other measures, the company said.

The company had preannounced results for the first-quarter a week ago and pulled its forecast for the full year, citing a rapid deterioration in the global economy. It is now moving to cut capacity and costs that are eroding profits.

"We're moving with speed and agility to navigate a difficult operating environment, pulling cost, commercial, and capacity levers to adjust to the impacts of reduced demand," said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx's chief executive.

The company's quarterly net profit fell to $875 million, or $3.33 per share, from $1.11 billion, or $4.09 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular