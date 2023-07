July 24 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's FDX.N pilots have rejected a tentative contract deal with the parcel delivery firm, the Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

