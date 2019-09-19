US Markets

FedEx pilot detained by police in South China - WSJ

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Chinese authorities have detained a FedEx Corp pilot in the southern city of Guangzhou, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a lawyer for the pilot's family.

The pilot was detained a week ago at the Guangzhou airport, a FedEx regional hub, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

FedEX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

