FedEx pilot detained by police in South China - WSJ

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have detained a FedEx Corp FDX.N pilot in the southern city of Guangzhou, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a lawyer for the pilot's family.

The pilot was detained a week ago at the Guangzhou airport, a FedEx regional hub, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

FedEX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rachit.Vats@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3798; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.