FedEx packages economic pain with bad judgement

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - If only FedEx delivered profit as reliably as parcels. The $42 billion freight company warned that its operating income would fall short of expectations and withdrew its annual forecast, sending its shares plummeting by nearly a quarter on Friday morning. Boss Raj Subramaniam blamed macroeconomic trends, but the performance at United Parcel Service suggests poor judgement made matters worse.

FedEx mostly attributed the lower guidance to a slowdown in volume. After online shopping demand surged during the pandemic, consumers around the world shifted their spending habits to focus more on services such as travel and concerts. Subramaniam said he thinks the challenges will persist.

There are other secular issues hitting the company, too. FedEx raised wages amid Covid-19, when delivery people were putting in overtime to get toilet paper and hand sanitizer onto doorsteps. Although FedEx plans to trim working hours, defer hiring and reduce flights to rein in expenses https://investors.fedex.com/news-and-events/investor-news/investor-news-details/2022/FedEx-Reports-Preliminary-First-Quarter-Financial-Results-and-Provides-Update-on-Outlook/default.aspx, those measures cannot keep up with the steep decline in revenue. Other factors, such as high fuel costs, are also largely beyond its control, as are retail supply chains that gum up restocking efforts and create inventory gluts.

Bad quarters happen to the best of companies. The problem is that FedEx’s own management seems to have been taken by surprise. Abandoning financial projections that were only three months old might make sense when there’s a sudden shock, like the one that started 2020. That isn’t the case here, however, and it isn’t the only company up against such challenges. UPS, https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/6-9-2021/ for one, is a very similar business, and is expected to generate a 17% EBITDA margin by the end of the year compared to 10% at FedEx. And UPS shares slipped only about 4% after FedEx’s dire outlook.

Even typically credulous analysts sound annoyed. Deutsche Bank’s said the “simply staggering” warning was a mystery even after speaking to the company. Subramaniam alone cannot be blamed. Founder Frederick Smith is presiding as executive chairman after Subramaniam ascended to be chief executive in June. Today’s macroeconomic obstacles may have been unimaginable just a few years ago, but the benefits of a combined eight decades of experience atop FedEx are getting lost in the mail.

CONTEXT NEWS

FedEx said on Sept. 15 that its operating income for the quarter ending Aug. 31 would be around $1.3 billion, roughly one-third less that what analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected.

The package delivery company also withdrew a financial forecast it issued three months earlier. FedEx plans to cut back flights, reduce working hours, defer hiring and close some of its office locations to save money.

Chief Executive Raj Subramaniam blamed “macroeconomic trends” for weakening shipment volumes, “both internationally and in the U.S.”

FedEx shares were down 23% to $157.72 at 1401 GMT on Sept. 16.

