FedEx Opens Advanced Logistics Hub Near Manchester Airport To Boost UK Freight Efficiency

(RTTNews) - Federal Express Corporation (FDX), the world's largest express transportation company, has opened a new, state-of-the-art logistics facility in Manchester.

This modern hub, part of a strategic relocation of FedEx's Manchester operations, aims to enhance service capabilities across the Northwest region of the UK.

Situated just half a mile from Manchester Airport, the 38,000-square-foot facility is located in a key freight corridor that contributes 22.5% to the UK's total freight GDP. It strengthens FedEx's air cargo infrastructure and supports both domestic and international trade for British businesses.

The site includes cutting-edge technology, such as an automated sorting system and x-ray machines, designed to increase processing speed, throughput, and service efficiency.

Steve Johnson, Managing Director of UK Air Operations at FedEx, said the Manchester expansion is a major step in improving the company's freight network to meet growing demand for air cargo and e-commerce. He emphasized FedEx's commitment to equipping customers for success in a fast-evolving trade environment and noted the positive impact of similar upgrades at its Stansted facility, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. The goal, he added, is to bring those same benefits to businesses across the Northwest.

