FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Will Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for FedEx, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$4.8b ÷ (US$83b - US$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

Thus, FedEx has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 11%.

NYSE:FDX Return on Capital Employed June 7th 2021

In the above chart we have measured FedEx's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for FedEx.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at FedEx doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.0% from 15% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for FedEx in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 99% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

FedEx does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FedEx that you might be interested in.

