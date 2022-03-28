US Markets
FedEx names Raj Subramaniam as CEO, replacing founder Frederick Smith

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Logistics company FedEx Corp on Monday named Raj Subramaniam as its new chief executive officer, replacing Frederick Smith.

Smith, who also founded the company, will take up the role of executive chairman, FedEx said.

