FedEx names Raj Subramaniam as CEO, replacing founder Frederick Smith

March 28 (Reuters) - Logistics company FedEx Corp FDX.N on Monday named Raj Subramaniam as its new chief executive officer, replacing Frederick Smith.

Smith, who also founded the company, will take up the role of executive chairman, FedEx said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.