FedEx names Raj Subramaniam as CEO, replacing founder Fred Smith

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp FDX.N on Monday named Raj Subramaniam as its new chief executive officer effective June 1, succeeding Fred Smith, who founded the company in 1973.

Smith will transition to the role of executive chairman, overseeing sustainability, innovation, public policy and other global issues, FedEx said.

Subramaniam joined FedEx in 1991 and is currently the company's chief operating officer. He takes the helm as the company faces mounting competition from historical rival United Parcel Service UPS.N and former customer Amazon.com AMZN.O.

