Markets
FDX

FedEx Logistics Opens Office In South Korea

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (FDX), announced the opening of an office in Seoul, South Korea, in the latest expansion of its worldwide network.

The company noted that the new FedEx Logistics Korean organization will provide one-source, end-to-end logistics solutions, including international air and ocean cargo services, customs brokerage arrangements, and trade solutions, as well as a range of value-added services.

"Global customers who trade with Korea and Korean customers alike will benefit from the fully customizable solutions offered by FedEx Logistics," said Patrick Moebel, President of FedEx Trade Networks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular