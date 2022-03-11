FedEx Is Well Worth Watching Ahead of Q3 Earnings

The Memphis, Tennessee-based multinational delivery services company FedEx is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.47 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 28% from $3.47 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The delivery firm would post revenue growth of over 9% to $23.58 billion. It is worth noting that the company has beaten earnings estimates only twice in the last four quarters.

“We are estimating adjusted EPS of $4.76, above the $4.69 consensus. FedEx (FDX) beat on the top and bottom lines last quarter as demand held in while costs remained manageable. We expect most strategic questions to be deferred to the June 28 /29 investor day,” noted Helane Becker, equity analyst at Cowen.

At the time of writing, FedEx stock traded 2.51% lower at $213.77 on Friday. The stock tumbled more than 17% so far this year after falling 0.4% in 2021.

Analyst Comments

“We expect a miss for F3Q22 as ongoing pandemic tailwinds are offset by headwinds from Omicron, weather and labour challenges. The sentiment is cautious and the stock has underperformed but the risk to numbers (esp. FY23/24) remains high and we will not have answers until the June analyst day,” noted Ravi Shanker, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We see EBIT growth slightly down in FY22 as volume pandemic related tailwinds begin to fade and the company grapples with very difficult comps. We continue to see secular threats to Parcel and remain skeptical that these trends will be sustainable but believe that until there is evidence of a reversal in earnings momentum, the stock can trade at its historical multiple (14-15x PE) on current EPS.”

FedEx Stock Price Forecast

Sixteen analysts who offered stock ratings for FedEx in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $309.63 with a high forecast of $345.00 and a low forecast of $260.00.

The average price target represents a 44.49% change from the last price of $214.29. Of those 16 analysts, 14 rated “Buy”, two rated “Hold”, while none rated “Sell”, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley gave the base target price to $260 with a high of $375 under a bull scenario and $125 under the worst-case scenario. The investment bank gave an “Equal-weight” rating on the delivery firm’s stock.

Several analysts have also updated their stock outlook. JP Morgan cut the price objective to $297 from $312. BofA lowered the price target to $297 from $310. Bernstein raised the target price to $353 from $339. Cowen lifted the price target to $310 from $283.

Technical analysis suggests it is good to sell as 100-day Moving Average and 100-200-day MACD Oscillator shows a selling opportunity.

