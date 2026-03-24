Markets
FDX

FedEx Introduces FedEx SameDay Local To Offer Faster Delivery Options To Customers

March 24, 2026 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX), Tuesday announced the launch of of FedEx SameDay Local, a delivery offering designed to provide speedier and more convenient options to customers.

Under this new offering, the company has collaborated with OneRail to let shoppers choose two-hour or end-of-day delivery directly at checkout.

Following the selection, orders are then automatically matched to the appropriate vehicle and driver, dispatched quickly, and tracked with live updates from pickup to delivery.

Jason Brenner, senior vice president, digital portfolio at FedEx, said, "FedEx SameDay Local will provide our customers with a scaled solution to give the delivery options customers want, without adding complexity to their operations—all backed by the confidence of working with FedEx."

In the pre-market hours, FDX is trading at $357.23, up 0.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.