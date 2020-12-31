Markets
FedEx, Innomar Begin Distribution Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Across Canada

(RTTNews) - FedEx Express Canada and Innomar Strategies said that they have begun to distribute Moderna COVID-19 vaccine across Canada.

The first shipment arrives at the FedEx Express Canada hub in Toronto this afternoon, FedEx said in a statement. Part of this initial shipment will continue onwards to the territories to facilitate vaccine distribution in Canada's northern regions.

The Canadian roll-out comes shortly after the FedEx network started delivering both the Pfizer-BioNTech and later the Moderna vaccines across the U.S., beginning mid-December.

Innomar will safely and securely store the vaccines in its GMP-compliant Canadian storage facilities across Canada.

