FedEx Ground CEO Henry Maier To Retire

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) Tuesday said that Henry Maier, president and CEO, FedEx Ground, will retire effective July 31, 2021.

John Smith, president and CEO, FedEx Freight, will succeed Maier as president and CEO, FedEx Ground. Lance Moll has been named the next president and CEO, FedEx Freight.

"Henry has helped steer tremendous growth across our commercial and e-commerce portfolio," said Raj Subramaniam, president and COO, FedEx Corp. "Under his leadership, FedEx Ground revenue has more than doubled, with a focus on automation and speed as distinct competitive advantages. I am incredibly appreciative of Henry's service to FedEx and wish him well as he begins this next chapter."

Smith will become president and CEO-elect, FedEx Ground, effective March 1 and will assume the role June 1, 2021. Maier will remain at FedEx Ground as an Executive Advisor through July to help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

