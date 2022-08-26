US Markets
FDX

FedEx files injunction against delivery contractor Spencer Patton

Contributor
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

FedEx Corp on Friday asked a federal judge in Tennessee to stop one of its largest delivery contractors from "disparaging" its business "through a series of false and misleading statements about (FedEx Ground's) commercial activities."

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N on Friday asked a federal judge in Tennessee to stop one of its largest delivery contractors from "disparaging" its business "through a series of false and misleading statements about (FedEx Ground's) commercial activities."

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, seeks injunctive relief and monetary damages from the "coordinated and multi-faceted campaign orchestrated" by Spencer Patton, who has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 mostly Midwestern states.

Patton has been publicly speaking out against FedEx Ground and urging the company to better compensate delivery contractors, up to 35% of whom he says are at risk of financial failure.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular