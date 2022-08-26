FedEx files injunction against delivery contractor Spencer Patton

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N on Friday asked a federal judge in Tennessee to stop one of its largest delivery contractors from "disparaging" its business "through a series of false and misleading statements about (FedEx Ground's) commercial activities."

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, seeks injunctive relief and monetary damages from the "coordinated and multi-faceted campaign orchestrated" by Spencer Patton, who has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 mostly Midwestern states.

Patton has been publicly speaking out against FedEx Ground and urging the company to better compensate delivery contractors, up to 35% of whom he says are at risk of financial failure.

