FedEx (FDX) to Report Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Offing?

FedEx Corporation FDX is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug 31, 2023) results on Sep 20, 2023 after market close.

FDX has a decent surprise record, with its earnings per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark once). The average beat is 9.51%.

FedEx Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

FedEx Corporation price-eps-surprise | FedEx Corporation Quote

Given this backdrop, let's examine the factors likely to have influenced FedEx’s performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Like the past few quarters, we believe lackluster shipping demand will likely hurt FedEx’s performance in first-quarter fiscal 2024. The performance of the Express unit, FDX's largest segment, is likely to have been severely hurt due to the demand-induced volume weakness. We expect revenues from the Express unit to be down 10.9% from the first-quarter fiscal 2023 actuals.

To navigate the weaker-than-expected business environment, FDX is cutting costs. We expect total operating expenses (adjusted) to decline 6.6% from the year-ago actuals, driven by its cost-saving plan. FDX’s cost-cutting efforts are likely to have aided the company’s bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share has been revised 0.5% upward in the past 60 days.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

The proven Zacks model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for FedEx this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings surprise, as is the case here.

Earnings ESP: FedEx has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $3.72, 2 cents above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: FedEx currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

FedEx's fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings (excluding $1.11 from non-recurring items) of $4.94 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.83. However, the bottom line declined 28.1% year over year.

Revenues of $21,930 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22,723 million and decreased 10.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Recap of Recent Results From the Industry

Below we present the latest quarterly results of United Parcel Service UPS and Air Transport Services ATSG, which belong to the same industry as FedEx.

United Parcel Service’s second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $2.54 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 but declined 22.8% year over year. Revenues of $22,055 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22,879.7 million but decreased 10.9% year over year.

The overall adjusted operating profit fell 18.4% year over year to $2,919 million in the second quarter. In the second quarter, UPS generated $3,237 million of cash from operating activities. Capital expenditures were $1,211 million. Free cash flow was $2,066 million.

Air Transport Services’ second-quarter 2023 earnings of 57 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents but declined 3.3% year over year. Revenues of $529.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $514.6 million and rose 3.8% year over year.

Air Transport Services’ total fleet in service included 125 aircraft (18 passengers and 107 freighters) at the end of second-quarter 2023 compared with 121 at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.