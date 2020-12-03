FedEx (FDX) to Buy ShopRunner, Boost E-commerce Capabilities

In a bid to take advantage of the growing e-commerce market in the pandemic, leading package delivery company FedEx Corporation FDX agreed to acquire ShopRunner. This Chicago-based e-commerce platform connects online shoppers with their favorite merchants and brands. The deal is expected to close by Dec 31, 2020.

Currently, ShopRunner connects millions of consumers to more than 100 of their favorite brands and offers a seamless shopping experience. Certain benefits that members enjoy include free two-day shipping, free returns, member-exclusive discounts, and seamless checkout. ShopRunner’s data-driven marketing and omnichannel-enabled capabilities also attract high-value customers.

Following the closure of the deal, ShopRunner will operate as a subsidiary of FedEx Services. Notably, FedEx Services refers to an organization dedicated to integrating the technology and services needed by customers to create solutions for global supply chains, e-commerce and other issues.

On materialization, the deal will boost the online shopping experience of customers by integrating ShopRunner’s pre-purchase offerings and FedEx’s post-purchase logistics intelligence.

In the current coronavirus-scarred scenario, E-commerce is witnessing higher demand amid the pandemic-induced social-distancing protocols and quarantines. Therefore, FedEx’s move to boost its e-commerce portfolio by taking over ShopRunner is a very prudent one and is likely to further strengthen its revenue stream.

