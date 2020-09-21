FedEx (FDX) Stock Up More than 100% in 6 Months: Here's Why

Despite being under pressure due to coronavirus-led woes impacting air cargo capacity, FedEx Corporation‘s FDX shares have gained 117.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 98% increase.

What’s Working in Favor of the Stock

FedEx has an impressive cash position. The company exited the first quarter of fiscal 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $6,954 million, above the debt load (current portion) of $87 million. This indicates that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations. Additionally, the company's current ratio, a measure of liquidity, was pegged at 1.69 at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the industry's average of 1.27. This liquidity ratio measures a company's ability to pay short-term obligations.

Surge in e-commerce demand during the current coronavirus-ravaged times has aided FedEx's first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. E-commerce, which already became part and parcel of daily lives in today’s fast-paced world, is witnessing higher demand now amid the pandemic-induced social-distancing protocols and quarantines. The company's performance in the quarter was driven by higher Ground revenues (up 36%) on residential delivery volume growth. Additionally, with coronavirus-led restrictions relaxed and businesses having opened up, the company has been witnessing week-over-week improvement in commercial volumes since May.

We are also pleased with the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders even in these difficult times. Notably, its dividends have increased at a five-year CAGR of 26%.

Northward Estimate Revisions

Driven by the above-mentioned tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised 69.2% upward in the past 60 days. Similarly, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings has moved up 44.7% in the past 60 days.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

FedEx currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings KNX, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP and Werner Enterprises WERN. Knight-Swift sports a Zacks Rank #1, while Canadian Pacific and Werner carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Canadian Pacific and Werner is pegged at 15%, 8.5% and 8.5%, respectively.

