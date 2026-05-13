FedEx (FDX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

FedEx (FDX) closed at $369.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.59% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 1.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of FedEx in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.8, indicating a 4.45% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.86 billion, indicating a 7.38% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.61 per share and a revenue of $93.26 billion, representing changes of +7.81% and +6.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, FedEx is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, FedEx is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.2. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.47 for its industry.

Meanwhile, FDX's PEG ratio is currently 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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