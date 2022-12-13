FedEx (FDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed at $176.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 1.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

FedEx will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.67 billion, up 0.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.26 per share and revenue of $94.26 billion, which would represent changes of -30.81% and +0.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% lower within the past month. FedEx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FedEx is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.44, which means FedEx is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

