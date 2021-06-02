FedEx (FDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $306.57, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 2.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FDX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 24, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FDX to post earnings of $4.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.47 billion, up 23.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.65% higher. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FDX has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.43 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.32, so we one might conclude that FDX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

