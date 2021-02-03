FedEx (FDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX) closed at $241.29, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FDX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 130.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.72 billion, up 12.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.24 per share and revenue of $79.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +81.47% and +14.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% higher. FDX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FDX has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.87 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.36, which means FDX is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, FDX's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

