FedEx (FDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $242.79, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FDX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 130.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.72 billion, up 12.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.24 per share and revenue of $79.09 billion, which would represent changes of +81.47% and +14.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% higher within the past month. FDX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FDX has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.48 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.97, which means FDX is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

