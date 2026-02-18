Is FedEx (FDX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is FedEx (FDX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

FedEx is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 114 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FedEx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FDX has returned about 29.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 13.8%. This shows that FedEx is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). The stock has returned 20.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, FedEx belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.5% so far this year, so FDX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #149. The industry has moved +8% so far this year.

FedEx and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

