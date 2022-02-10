FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $240.41, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 4.67% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.74, up 36.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.61 billion, up 9.74% from the prior-year quarter.

FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.82 per share and revenue of $92.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.58% and +10.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FedEx is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, FedEx is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.06, so we one might conclude that FedEx is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

