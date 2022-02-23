FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX) closed at $214.84, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 10.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.96%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 17, 2022. On that day, FedEx is projected to report earnings of $4.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.61 billion, up 9.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.82 per share and revenue of $92.9 billion, which would represent changes of +14.58% and +10.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FedEx is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FedEx currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.92.

We can also see that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FDX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

