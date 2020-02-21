FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed at $163.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had gained 6.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FDX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2020. On that day, FDX is projected to report earnings of $1.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.19 billion, up 1.04% from the prior-year quarter.

FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.82 per share and revenue of $69.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.28% and -0.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. FDX is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FDX has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.25 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.54, which means FDX is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

