FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed at $216.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had lost 6.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 6.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.65% in that time.

FedEx will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.08, up 16.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.63 billion, up 7.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.16 per share and revenue of $98.91 billion, which would represent changes of +12.37% and +5.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FedEx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note FedEx's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.26, which means FedEx is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.





