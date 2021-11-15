FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX) closed at $252.30, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0% on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 10.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 9.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FDX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 16, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.33, down 10.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.53 billion, up 9.55% from the prior-year quarter.

FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.47 per share and revenue of $90.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.15% and +7.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. FDX is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, FDX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.23.

It is also worth noting that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FDX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

