FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with FedEx (FDX) standing at $265.52, reflecting a -0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

The package delivery company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.58% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 8.93% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of FedEx in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $5.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.49%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.12 billion, indicating a 0.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.62 per share and revenue of $87.74 billion, which would represent changes of +17.78% and -2.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for FedEx. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. FedEx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FedEx is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.56, which means FedEx is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that FDX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

