FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $156.51, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 4.46% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FDX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 17, 2019. In that report, analysts expect FDX to post earnings of $2.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.57 billion, down 1.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.09 per share and revenue of $69.72 billion, which would represent changes of -22.1% and +0.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, FDX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.95, which means FDX is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

