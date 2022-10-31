FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX) closed at $160.28, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 8.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FedEx is projected to report earnings of $2.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.56 billion, up 0.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.34 per share and revenue of $95.98 billion, which would represent changes of -30.42% and +2.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.67% lower. FedEx is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, FedEx is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.95, which means FedEx is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.