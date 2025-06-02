FedEx (FDX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

FedEx (FDX) closed at $217.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 10.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of FedEx in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 24, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.98, marking a 10.54% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.75 billion, showing a 1.62% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. As of now, FedEx holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, FedEx is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.01. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.77.

Investors should also note that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.71.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 190, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

