FedEx (FDX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw FedEx (FDX) ending at $296.69, denoting a -1.98% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

The package delivery company's stock has climbed by 10.32% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of FedEx in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 19, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.88, signifying a 2.76% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.19 billion, showing a 0.13% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.60 per share and revenue of $88.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.11% and +1.19%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for FedEx. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FedEx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, FedEx is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.45. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.11 for its industry.

One should further note that FDX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.84.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

