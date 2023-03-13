FedEx (FDX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $195.73, changing hands as low as $194.05 per share. FedEx Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDX's low point in its 52 week range is $141.9193 per share, with $248.7599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.34. The FDX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

