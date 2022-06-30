FedEx (FDX) Sets Targets for Fiscal 2025, Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of FedEx Corporation FDX declined 2.6% on Jul 29 as its targets for fiscal 2025 (ending May 31, 2025), elaborated at the investors’ meeting, failed to find favor with investors. Shares of FedEx have declined 9.6% so far this year due to supply-chain woes and the resultant high costs.



Given this backdrop of uninspiring performance, let’s delve into the details of the fiscal 2025 financial targets, laid down by the currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) FDX, at the investors’ meeting, held after many years..

FedEx, which focuses on rewarding its shareholders through dividends and buybacks, expects to have a dividend payout ratio (adjusted) of at least 25% in fiscal 2025. The ratio of capital expenditures to revenues is expected to be less than or equal to 6.5%. FDX is aiming at an annual total shareholder return of 18-25% through fiscal 2025.

Operating income (adjusted) for fiscal 2025 is anticipated to be $3-$4.5 billion more than fiscal 2022 actuals. The adjusted operating income for the Express, Ground and Freight segments is anticipated in the 8-9%, 11-12% and 20-22% bands, respectively, for fiscal 2025. Compound annual revenue growth through fiscal 2025 is expected in the 4-6% band.Moreover, management at FDX anticipates the CAGR for adjusted earnings per share between 14% and 19% through fiscal 2025.

Despite outlining plans to boost earnings and shareholder returns under the new CEO Raj Subramaniam, who took charge on Jun 1, 2022, FDX witnessed share price depreciation, mainly due to the disappointing guidance for adjusted operating margins of its key ground unit, which handles e-commerce deliveries for many retailers. Adjusted operating margin for the unit is expected in the 11-12% range for fiscal 2025, which does not signal any improvement from the pre-pandemic actuals. The readings were 13.9% and 13% in fiscal 2018 and 2019, respectively. The sluggish forecast highlights the challenges posed by escalating fuel and other input costs as inflation remains sky-high.

