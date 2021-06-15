FedEx (FDX) Rewards Shareholders With 15% Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly measure, FedEx Corporation FDX announced a 15% hike in its quarterly dividend. The move underscores the company’s sound financial position and its commitment to reward shareholders.



FedEx raised its dividend by 10 cents to 75 cents per share (or $3 annually). The amount will be paid out on Jul 12, to shareholders of record as of Jun 28.



The company is benefiting significantly from the coronavirus-driven surge in e-commerce demand. Higher volumes across all segments are boosting the company’s top line, as reflected in the 23% year-over-year rise in total revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Ground unit is benefiting from residential delivery volume growth, while the Express division is generating higher revenues on the back of international export and U.S. domestic-package volume growth. Meanwhile, increased average daily shipments are driving Freight segment revenues. Amid this buoyancy, the fact that the company would raise its dividend was not unexpected.

