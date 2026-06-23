FedEx (FDX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended May 2026, FedEx (FDX) reported revenue of $25.01 billion, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.31, compared to $6.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.18 billion, representing a surprise of +3.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International economy : 592 thousand versus 572.47 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 592 thousand versus 572.47 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total international export ADV : 1.17 million compared to the 1.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.17 million compared to the 1.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. Federal Express - Package - Revenue per package - International export composite : $56.17 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.56.

: $56.17 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.56. Federal Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - International economy : 12.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.58 million.

: 12.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.58 million. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- International economy : $1.57 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- Total international export package revenue : $4.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

: $4.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- U.S. priority : $3.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

: $3.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- U.S. ground : $9.65 billion compared to the $9.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

: $9.65 billion compared to the $9.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. Revenue- Federal Express segment : $21.57 billion compared to the $21.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.

: $21.57 billion compared to the $21.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year. Revenue- FedEx Freight segment : $2.41 billion compared to the $2.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $2.41 billion compared to the $2.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenue- Other and eliminations : $1.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $926.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $1.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $926.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenue- Federal Express- Freight- International priority: $721 million compared to the $686.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.6% year over year.

Here is how FedEx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for FedEx here>>>

Shares of FedEx have returned -16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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