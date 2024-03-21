FedEx (FDX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended February 2024, FedEx (FDX) reported revenue of $21.7 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.86, compared to $3.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.49, the EPS surprise was +10.60%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FedEx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total U.S Domestic Package : 2,738 thousand compared to the 2,768.76 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,738 thousand compared to the 2,768.76 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue per freight pound - Fed Ex Express - Freight - U.S. $1.69 versus $1.74 estimated by four analysts on average.

$1.69 versus $1.74 estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total : 5,473 thousand compared to the 5,530.7 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5,473 thousand compared to the 5,530.7 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Composite Weight per LTL shipment - FedEx Freight segment : 946 thousand compared to the 954.26 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 946 thousand compared to the 954.26 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Other and Eliminations : $745 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $797.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

: $745 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $797.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%. Revenues- FedEx Services : $64 million compared to the $78.44 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.4% year over year.

: $64 million compared to the $78.44 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.4% year over year. Revenues- FedEx Express : $10.10 billion versus $10.01 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

: $10.10 billion versus $10.01 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change. Revenues- FedEx Ground : $8.70 billion compared to the $8.78 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $8.70 billion compared to the $8.78 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenues- FedEx Freight : $2.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

: $2.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Revenues- FedEx Express- Freight- U.S : $648 million versus $597.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.

: $648 million versus $597.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change. Revenues- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. overnight envelope : $450 million compared to the $630.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

: $450 million compared to the $630.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Revenues- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. overnight box: $2.15 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

Shares of FedEx have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

